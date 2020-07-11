HSC, SSC results to be declared this month, says Maharashtra school education minister

cities

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:44 IST

The state government is preparing to declare the results for the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams by the month-end.

“Paper checking for HSC [higher school certificate] exams has been completed and the answer sheets are being scanned. We are planning to declare the HSC results between July 15 and 20. For the SSC exams, the history papers are still being checked and we are working to complete the process to declare the results by July 31,” school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

She also said that the answer sheets are being scanned for the re-evaluation process that needs to commence after the results are declared.

“We are trying to make the [re-evaluation] facility available online, as it would be very difficult to complete it physically this year and the answer sheets are being scanned for the purpose. A decision regarding the process is yet to be taken,” Gaikwad said.

The HSC exams were held from February 18 to March 18, even as the state went under a lockdown on March 23.

However, the SSC exams, scheduled from March 3 to March 23, were affected, and the state decided to cancel the geography exam, which was the last paper. The history paper was held on March 21 and the paper-checking process was delayed owing to the restrictions imposed in the lockdown.

By May-end, the state announced that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam.