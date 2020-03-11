e-paper
Huge increase in vehicular trauma cases on Holi

Huge increase in vehicular trauma cases on Holi

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW There was a huge increase in vehicular trauma cases on Tuesday (Holi) as 1,865 people injured in accidents across the state called up ambulances to reach hospitals, said Anand Dixit, media advisor GVK EMRI, which runs the ambulance service in UP.

“On Holi, we got 1,865 vehicular trauma assistance calls while on regular days the number of such calls is 854, on an average,” he said. Among these, 241 calls came from Lucknow, 266 from Sitapur, 244 from Kheri, 236 from Gorakhpur and 214 from Barabanki.

There was an increase in the number of intoxication/drug overdose calls too. During the day, there were 689 such calls against an average 61 calls on regular days. In all, the 108/102 ambulance service call centre gets 7,733 calls in a day, but on Holi there were 9,052 calls.

