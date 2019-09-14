Human rights body summons Pimpri-Chinchwad police chief in Bhapkar case

pune

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:06 IST

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has summoned Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner RK Padmanabhan on Monday at 11am in connection with a case of detention and alleged human rights violation of social activist and former corporator Maruti Bhapkar.

Bhapkar was detained on November 3, 2018, by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police when he had announced a peaceful protest against the “false promises” made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The chief minister was scheduled to speak at the Madanlal Dhingra Stadium in Chinchwad and Bhapkar was detained as a preventive measure by the police.

In his petition, Bhapkar said that he was detained by the police till 8:30 pm without any reason and his constitutional rights guaranteed under Article 19 (a) and (b) had been violated by the police.

The petition demanded that the police official be prosecuted as per the law and the complainant be awarded a token compensation of ₹1 which would indicate no intention of monetary benefits.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 18:02 IST