Husband of woman ‘drug peddler’ held for murder bid in Ludhiana

The accused had opened fire on Gurbachan Nagar residents on Sunday night and a bullet had hit a resident in his back

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in police custody.
The accused in police custody.(ht photo)
         

Sunil Kumar, husband of ‘drug peddler’ Parminder Kaur, infamous as ‘Chitte wali Bhabhi’, who attempted to murder a Daba resident late Sunday night, was arrested on Monday evening.

The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday and the court remanded him in three-day police custody.

The police have recovered a .32 bore revolver, 2 bullets and 4 shells from him.

Nirvair Singh, 55, of Gurbachan Nagar of Daba, had lodged an FIR against the accused that he, along with his accomplices, opened fire at him and one of the bullets had hit him in his back.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city-4) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the police have lodged an attempt to murder case against the accused at the Daba police station and launched a manhunt for the arrest of other accused.

On Monday night, the police arrested Sunil from near the Toba Chowk near the Lohara Road when he was trying to escape from the city.

Sunil is already facing trial in two cases, including drug peddling and attempt to murder lodged against him in 2018.

Residents of Gurbachan Nagar of Daba had on Saturday staged a protest against a woman drug peddler accusing her of selling drugs among the locals. On Sunday, her husband, along with his accomplices, opened fire on Gurbachan Nagar residents. The accused had fired three bullets and one bullet hit Nirvair Singh on his back.

