Watch: Robbers use pepper spray, attack man at ATM, steal 7 lakh in Hyderabad

Four men were arrested after a CCTV footage captured two of them robbing a person of ₹7 lakhs using a pepper spray while the victim was depositing cash in an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Telangana's Hyderabad. The incident occurred on July 3 at a Punjab National Bank ATM located in the Himayathnagar area of the city, news agency ANI reported citing a police statement.

Robbers beat up the victim after using pepper spray against him to steal a cash sum of ₹ 7 lakh(ANI)

In the CCTV footage shared by ANI, two men entered the Punjab Natioanl Bank ATM as the victim was attempting to deposit money. Sneakily, they sprayed pepper into the man's eyes from behind while attempting to pull his money bag. Determined to protect his cash, the victim struggled to keep the bag away from the robbers, resulting in a scattering of banknotes on the floor. One of the robbers then made a swift escape, while the other persisted in trying to snatch more cash bundles from the victim's bag. After a few minutes, both robbers exited the ATM.

According to the police, a total of ₹7 lakhs was stolen during the robbery through the use of pepper spray. The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force, in collaboration with the Domalguda Police, apprehended the individuals involved in this ATM robbery.

The arrested individuals, identified as Thansif Ali (24), Muhammed Sahad (26), Thanseeh Barikkal (23), and Abdul Muhees (23), are from Kerala. Police recovered ₹3.25 lakhs in cash, the pepper spray bottle, and the vehicles used by the robbers.

ATM robbery cracked in Delhi

Delhi Police on Monday arrested five members of a gang involved in looting approximately ₹45 lakh from ATMs in the city. The gang employed a unique method, using stolen cars, to carry out their robberies. Prior to stealing the cars, they would dismantle the security system found in luxury cars with automatic and push-start features. The gang members would identify a car, photograph the hologram on its rear windscreen (which contained a unique security system code), and send the picture to their technical expert in Dubai. The expert would unlock the security system, generate a new code, and send it back. The gang members would then break the car's window, use a machine with the new security code to start the vehicle, and escape with it.

After stealing cars, the gang also acquired bulk quantities of number plates from other vehicles to use them during the ATM robberies, aiming to mislead the police.

