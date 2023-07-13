Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Robbery bid foiled, three in Chandigarh Police net

Robbery bid foiled, three in Chandigarh Police net

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 13, 2023 04:32 AM IST

As per police, the accused trio had planned to rob a businessman in Sector 26 grain market, Chandigarh

With the arrest of three persons on Wednesday, district crime cell of police claim to have foiled a robbery bid. Police recovered a country made pistol, five live cartridges, iron punch, iron rod and a pair of scissors from their possession.

Chandigarh Police have booked the three accused under the Arms Act. (iStock)
Chandigarh Police have booked the three accused under the Arms Act. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Amit Hans, 27, of Ramdarbar Phase II, Akshay Kumar, 24, of Ramdarbar Phase I, and Saleem Bhatti, 24, of Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Police said that the trio had planned to rob a businessman in Sector 26 grain market.

Deputy superintendent of police Vikas Sheokand said the accused were arrested at a naka near diving roads of Sector 27 A/B. Police said that Amit Hans, the mastermind behind this racket, works as delivery boy with Big Basket.

“We will question the accused to find out the source of their weapon”, an officer said.

Sector 26 police have booked the accused under relevant sections of Arms Act. The trio was also wanted in a snatching case registered at Sector 34 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out