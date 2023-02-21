Hyderabad man cancels wedding. Reason: ‘Old furniture’

A man in Telangana’s Hyderabad has called off his wedding after alleging that he received "old" furniture in a dowry. The groom, identified as Mohammad Zakeer, 25, works as a bus driver and did not turn up for the wedding scheduled on Sunday with 22-year-old Heena Fatima. Later, the bride’s father filed a complaint with the police and a case was registered. He also alleged that the groom’s father misbehaved with him when he had gone to their house to question them.

"They said the items which they had asked for were not given and the furniture was also old. They refused to come. I had arranged for the feast for the wedding and invited all relatives and guests. But the groom did not come for his wedding," the bride's father was quoted by news agency PTI.

According to the police, the groom’s family had expected furniture along with other items in the dowry but when they found out that old furniture was allegedly given by the bride’s family, they called off the wedding. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act was registered and further investigations were on, the police said.

Reports said with all preparations already in place, the bride’s father waited for a long time but later received information that the groom’s family had called off the wedding. Following this, he went to their house and learned that the groom’s family was upset over old furniture given to them and demanded more dowry.

