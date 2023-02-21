Dowry death: Panjab University assistant professor sent to judicial custody

Two days after police arrested Sachin Chahal, an assistant professor at Panjab University, for dowry death after his wife, a former national-level archery player, was found hanging at their house in Nayagaon on Friday, a Kharar court sent him to 14-day judicial custody on Monday.

Police didn’t seek further remand of the accused following which court sent him to jail. While investigators are prima facie suspecting it to be a case of suicide, they are awaiting the autopsy report for clarity about the exact cause of death.

As the father of the victim has suspected foul play, police have also sent the deceased’s mobile phone for forensic analysis.

Hailing from Jind, Haryana, Sachin, 30, teaches at PU’s history department. His wife, 27, was a gold medallist national-level archery player and also held an MA (History) degree from PU. She was also preparing to get a teaching job at PU.

Hailing from Abohar, Punjab, the woman was found hanging in her room on Friday after not stepping out since Thursday, following which police had arrested Sachin on her father’s allegations of dowry death.