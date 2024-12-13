Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.37 °C, check weather forecast for December 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on December 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 13, 2024, is 24.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.37 °C and 27.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.63 °C and 27.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 302.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 14, 2024
|24.29
|Broken clouds
|December 15, 2024
|25.27
|Few clouds
|December 16, 2024
|25.11
|Scattered clouds
|December 17, 2024
|26.00
|Broken clouds
|December 18, 2024
|26.50
|Broken clouds
|December 19, 2024
|26.47
|Overcast clouds
|December 20, 2024
|26.52
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
