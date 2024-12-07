Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 8, 2024 27.67 °C Light rain December 9, 2024 27.22 °C Light rain December 10, 2024 27.02 °C Light rain December 11, 2024 26.55 °C Overcast clouds December 12, 2024 23.96 °C Overcast clouds December 13, 2024 25.2 °C Overcast clouds December 14, 2024 27.07 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.35 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.62 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.1 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.0 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.4 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.64 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 7, 2024, is 28.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.73 °C and 31.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 8, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.26 °C and 29.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 241.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

