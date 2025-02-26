Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.67 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 26, 2025, is 29.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.67 °C and 32.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:21 PM. Hyderabad weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.45 °C and 33.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 159.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 27, 2025 29.73 Scattered clouds February 28, 2025 30.88 Broken clouds March 1, 2025 31.75 Overcast clouds March 2, 2025 32.76 Scattered clouds March 3, 2025 34.48 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 34.28 Scattered clouds March 5, 2025 34.57 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.92 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.73 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.82 °C Overcast clouds



