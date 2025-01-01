Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 1, 2025

Jan 01, 2025 07:00 AM IST
Jan 01, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 1, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 1, 2025, is 24.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.73 °C and 28.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on January 01, 2025
Hyderabad weather update on January 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.49 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 2, 202524.84Broken clouds
January 3, 202526.67Scattered clouds
January 4, 202526.98Sky is clear
January 5, 202527.40Sky is clear
January 6, 202527.26Broken clouds
January 7, 202526.87Scattered clouds
January 8, 202526.99Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.95 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata19.27 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.63 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.24 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad24.84 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.82 °C Sky is clear
Delhi15.99 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

