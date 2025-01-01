Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 1, 2025, is 24.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.73 °C and 28.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.49 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 2, 2025
|24.84
|Broken clouds
|January 3, 2025
|26.67
|Scattered clouds
|January 4, 2025
|26.98
|Sky is clear
|January 5, 2025
|27.40
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|27.26
|Broken clouds
|January 7, 2025
|26.87
|Scattered clouds
|January 8, 2025
|26.99
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025
