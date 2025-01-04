Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.67 °C, check weather forecast for January 4, 2025
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 4, 2025, is 24.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.67 °C and 28.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.65 °C and 28.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 5, 2025
|24.52
|Scattered clouds
|January 6, 2025
|25.81
|Few clouds
|January 7, 2025
|26.61
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|26.96
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|26.45
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|26.11
|Scattered clouds
|January 11, 2025
|25.15
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025
