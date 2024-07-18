Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.57 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 19, 2024 22.94 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 22.31 °C Heavy intensity rain July 21, 2024 23.82 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 25.29 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 27.21 °C Light rain July 24, 2024 23.55 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 25.3 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.55 °C Light rain Chennai 28.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.75 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 25.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.35 °C Light rain Delhi 36.74 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 18, 2024, is 25.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.57 °C and 26.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.92 °C and 22.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.