Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.72 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 4, 2024 30.39 °C Overcast clouds July 5, 2024 30.06 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 28.35 °C Light rain July 7, 2024 28.71 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 23.44 °C Moderate rain July 9, 2024 24.94 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 29.47 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.83 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 28.16 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.04 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.64 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.72 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 3, 2024, is 28.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.72 °C and 30.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.34 °C and 33.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.