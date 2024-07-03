Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.72 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024
Jul 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on July 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 3, 2024, is 28.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.72 °C and 30.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.34 °C and 33.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 4, 2024
|30.39 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 5, 2024
|30.06 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|28.35 °C
|Light rain
|July 7, 2024
|28.71 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|23.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 9, 2024
|24.94 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|29.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.49 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|28.16 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.04 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|32.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|33.72 °C
|Moderate rain
