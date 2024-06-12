Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.78 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on June 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 12, 2024, is 30.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.78 °C and 32.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.65 °C and 29.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.78 °C and 32.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 13, 2024
|25.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 14, 2024
|30.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 15, 2024
|31.04 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 16, 2024
|27.88 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|26.42 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|26.95 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|24.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.75 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.09 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|43.4 °C
|Sky is clear
