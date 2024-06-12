Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.78 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 25.89 °C Moderate rain June 14, 2024 30.76 °C Moderate rain June 15, 2024 31.04 °C Broken clouds June 16, 2024 27.88 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 26.42 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 26.95 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 24.55 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.45 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.4 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 12, 2024, is 30.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.78 °C and 32.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.65 °C and 29.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.With temperatures ranging between 23.78 °C and 32.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

