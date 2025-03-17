Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 17, 2025, is 35.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.97 °C and 37.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.55 °C and 37.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.97 °C and 37.43 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 85.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 18, 2025
|35.79
|Few clouds
|March 19, 2025
|35.65
|Scattered clouds
|March 20, 2025
|35.76
|Scattered clouds
|March 21, 2025
|34.89
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|34.94
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|35.43
|Scattered clouds
|March 24, 2025
|35.52
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
