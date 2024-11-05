Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.28 °C, check weather forecast for November 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 6, 2024 27.42 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 26.88 °C Broken clouds November 8, 2024 27.61 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 28.26 °C Few clouds November 10, 2024 28.39 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 29.13 °C Sky is clear November 12, 2024 28.65 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.86 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.68 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.11 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.61 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.55 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 31.03 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.66 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on November 5, 2024, is 25.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.28 °C and 29.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.96 °C and 29.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 177.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

