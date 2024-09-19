Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.57 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on September 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 19, 2024, is 30.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.57 °C and 31.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.25 °C and 32.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.57 °C and 31.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 20, 2024
|31.19 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 21, 2024
|29.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 22, 2024
|30.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 23, 2024
|29.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 24, 2024
|27.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 25, 2024
|21.68 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 26, 2024
|22.4 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
