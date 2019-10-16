I promise to stop your water from flowing into Pakistan: Modi

cities

Dadri/Kurukshetra Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated country’s resolve in not allowing its water to flow into Pakistan. Addressing a poll rally at Dadri in southern Haryana where water tables have been depleting, the Prime Minister said the water which belonged to India and farmers of Haryana have gone to Pakistan for the last 70 years. “Modi will stop this water from flowing into Pakistan and bring it to your homes,” Modi said.

This was Prime Minister’s second poll rally in the last 24 hours in poll-bound Haryana. He said farmers of Haryana and Rajasthan have a right over the water that flows into Pakistan and was not stopped by the previous Central governments. “Modi will fight your battle,” he assured the gathering.

The Prime Minister said he felt proud when Chinese President Xi Jinping told him during his visit that he had watched Bollywood flick Dangal which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India. BJP candidate from Dadri, Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medal winning wrestler, is featured in the Aamir Khan-starrer movie based on the Phogat family.

At day’s next poll rally in Kurukshetra, the Prime Minister attacked the Congress leaders saying the grand old party was troubled by country’s growing strength with purchase of multi-role Rafale fighter aircraft. “The entire nation celebrated when Rafale jets were handed over to us. But I don’t know why the Congress behaved in a negative manner,” he said to a thundering applause.

“Jab bhi desh ko samman milta hai to Congress ko dikkat hoti hai. The Congress leaders were even worried over the abrogation of Article 370,’’ he said. He said that the BJP government will not hesitate to take any decision in the national interest. “Politics continues whether one wins or loses elections. But how long the country will face the militancy and separatism. Till when the militants will continue to kill our soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir?” he asked.

Modi who was addressing the rally in support of BJP candidates from Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Kaithal and Ambala districts said that Kartarpur corridor will soon open for devotees and assured that the Centre was making all arrangements to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev across the world.

“I am happy that the Kartarpur corridor project will be completed soon. Lauding chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for bringing transparency in recruitments, he said, “The BJP government in Haryana abolished the transfer-posting industry run by corrupt politicians and officials, and got rid of the system of parchi (recommendations) and kharchi (money) in recruitments.”

