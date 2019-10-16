e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

I promise to stop your water from flowing into Pakistan: Modi

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:58 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustantimes
         

Dadri/Kurukshetra Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated country’s resolve in not allowing its water to flow into Pakistan. Addressing a poll rally at Dadri in southern Haryana where water tables have been depleting, the Prime Minister said the water which belonged to India and farmers of Haryana have gone to Pakistan for the last 70 years. “Modi will stop this water from flowing into Pakistan and bring it to your homes,” Modi said.

This was Prime Minister’s second poll rally in the last 24 hours in poll-bound Haryana. He said farmers of Haryana and Rajasthan have a right over the water that flows into Pakistan and was not stopped by the previous Central governments. “Modi will fight your battle,” he assured the gathering.

The Prime Minister said he felt proud when Chinese President Xi Jinping told him during his visit that he had watched Bollywood flick Dangal which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India. BJP candidate from Dadri, Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medal winning wrestler, is featured in the Aamir Khan-starrer movie based on the Phogat family.

At day’s next poll rally in Kurukshetra, the Prime Minister attacked the Congress leaders saying the grand old party was troubled by country’s growing strength with purchase of multi-role Rafale fighter aircraft. “The entire nation celebrated when Rafale jets were handed over to us. But I don’t know why the Congress behaved in a negative manner,” he said to a thundering applause.

“Jab bhi desh ko samman milta hai to Congress ko dikkat hoti hai. The Congress leaders were even worried over the abrogation of Article 370,’’ he said. He said that the BJP government will not hesitate to take any decision in the national interest. “Politics continues whether one wins or loses elections. But how long the country will face the militancy and separatism. Till when the militants will continue to kill our soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir?” he asked.

Modi who was addressing the rally in support of BJP candidates from Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Kaithal and Ambala districts said that Kartarpur corridor will soon open for devotees and assured that the Centre was making all arrangements to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev across the world.

“I am happy that the Kartarpur corridor project will be completed soon. Lauding chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for bringing transparency in recruitments, he said, “The BJP government in Haryana abolished the transfer-posting industry run by corrupt politicians and officials, and got rid of the system of parchi (recommendations) and kharchi (money) in recruitments.”

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 00:58 IST

top news
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities