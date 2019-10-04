I-T search at Chandigarh University, CGC Landran

cities

The income tax department, Panchkula, on Thursday conducted searches at Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan; its corporate office in Chandigarh’s Sector 34, the office and house of a contractor with links to the university, and at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran.

The teams reached all the premises at 9am on Thursday, and continued searches till the filing of the report. A senior official said the move followed a tip-off on tax evasion. More details will be released once the raids conclude.

During Thursday’s action, I-T officials took into possession several documents pertaining to financial records. Bank accounts were also being checked.

When contacted, Satnam Sandhu, chancellor of CU and chairman of CGC, Landran, called the search a “routine procedure,” adding, “Our accounts are clean, like an open book.”

