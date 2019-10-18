cities

Sheilza Bhatia, 45, is Swaraj India’s candidate from the Gurgaon constituency. A graduate from Delhi University, Bhatia is an entrepreneur and has co-founded a start-up. She is contesting elections for the first time. Before joining Swaraj India, Bhatia was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party. She is the only woman candidate in fray from the Gurgaon constituency.

Q) You have spent many years in the corporate world. What made you take the plunge into electoral politics?

I worked with various corporates for a long time but took a sabbatical and got associated with the Anna Hazare movement against corruption. In 2012, I joined the Aam Aadmi Party. I was the campaign manager for the AAP-JJP (Jannayak Janata Party) candidate from Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency during this year’s elections and joined Swaraj India a few months later.

Q) You are contesting elections for the first time and are pitted against political heavyweights. Do you see it as a challenge?

I don’t see it as a challenge. People here know the work, or the lack thereof, that has taken place. They want clean politics and a new alternative. For me, this is the beginning of a new political journey in the city and I am very focused in my approach.

Q) You are the only woman candidate in the fray from the constituency. How do you feel?

It feels good when people come and tell me that I have inspired them. However, I am also disappointed by the poor representation of women in electoral politics. I personally know of so many capable women in other political parties who are never given the chance to lead from the front. This needs to change. Swaraj India had promised 33% reservation to women candidates, and it made efforts to achieve that.

Q) How has your campaigning experience been so far?/ How do you look at the contest?

I have observed that voters are wise. I used to think that politics was strongly influenced by money, but that’s not entirely true. I was under the impression that the city was beyond caste, but I was wrong. It will take us a long time to move away from caste politics.

Q) What are your priorities for the city?

Safety of women and children is a very important issue that needs urgent attention. Controlling air pollution, environment protection and improving the civic infrastructure of the city are other major issues on my agenda.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 23:57 IST