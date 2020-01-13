IIFPT Bathinda signs MoUs with region’s 8 institutes

cities

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), Liaison Office, Bathinda, on Monday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with eight institutes of Punjab and Haryana.

IIFPT director C Anandharamakrishnan signed the MoUs with the vice chancellors and directors of these institutes in the presence of Union minister of food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal and joint secretary, ministry of food processing industries, Ashok Kumar.

The institutes included the Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana; Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda; Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology, Ludhiana; National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal; Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal; Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and and Technology , Sangrur; National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, Mohali; and Guru Nanak College, Budhlada. The MoUs are intended to facilitate collaboration in research, skill development, consultancy, institutional development, information dissemination and student’s in-plant training.

Addressing the gathering, Harsimrat said it is the need of the hour to adopt scientific technology to compete at global level. She urged the farmers and entrepreneurs to take benefits from the Gram Samridhi Yojana under which the ministry of food processing industries has got Rs 3,000 crore for upgrade of technology.

‘CONG HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH SAD MEET’

Later, when questioned about three Punjab ministers saying she attended the SAD core committee meeting despite not being its member, Harsimrat said it’s the committee’s prerogative to invite someone and the Congress has nothing to do with this. “The Congress leaders should instead keep focus on running the government properly and ensure chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh goes to office and works to address people’s problems,” she said.