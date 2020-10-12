e-paper
IIT Mandi inks deal with C-DAC Pune to set up supercomputer

IIT Mandi inks deal with C-DAC Pune to set up supercomputer

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune, to establish a ₹17-crore supercomputing facility of 650 TF compute power for research and development activities.

The MoU was signed by IIT Mandi director Ajit K Chaturvedi and C-DAC director general Hemant Darbari during a virtual event in the presence of minister of state for electronics and information technology, education and communications, Sanjay Dhotre, Department of Science and Technology secretary Ashutosh Sharma. The MoU has been signed for a period of five years and can be extended by mutual agreement.

IIT Mandi director Ajit K Chaturvedi said, “IITs are pioneering in the field of computer science in the country. With the setup of this supercomputing facility at IIT Mandi, we are looking forward to addressing every area of science and technology. This supercomputer will enhance our capability in training the researchers including the faculty and students of the Institute. This MoU with C-DAC is a great milestone for the IIT Mandi”.

The supercomputer will be made operational for research and development purposes for users at IIT Mandi within the next four months. C-DAC will install the supercomputing facility at the institute with liquid-cooled racks and 200-Gigabit Infiniband connectivity.

No dispute, may have difference over state’s compensation: Sitharaman after GST Council meet
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Sundar gets Nitish Rana, KKR struggle
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
