Shimla, Improving road connectivity in remote, hilly and tribal areas in the state is a key priority for the Himachal Pradesh government, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Tuesday. Improving road connectivity in Himachal remains key priority for state government: PWD minister

Addressing media persons here, the minister informed that he strongly presented various issues concerning the state during his recent meetings with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The proposals submitted by the state government received a positive response from the Centre.

He said that development works related to Public Works and Urban Development have gained fresh momentum, with proposals worth around ₹600 crore sent to the central government.

Under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment to States 2025-26, projects worth ₹366 crore have been approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the Urban Development Department acting as the nodal agency, he said.

The minister further said that ₹140 crore has been sanctioned for the redevelopment of the vegetable market in Shimla, with modern facilities such as a shopping complex, multi-level parking, municipal corporation office, retail outlets, hotel, multiplex, food court, and warehouses.

Similarly, ₹80 crore has been approved for redeveloping the old Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus stand in Hamirpur into a modern city centre featuring a convention centre, parking, commercial spaces, shopping complex, retail outlets, gaming zone, food court and multiplex.

Additionally, a ₹20 crore project has been approved under the Neighbourhood Improvement Plan for the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, he added.

Singh also said that these projects will not only strengthen urban infrastructure but also promote economic activity in the state.

Speaking about rural development, he said that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, approximately 1,500 kilometres of roads will be constructed at ₹2,300 crore. The tender process has already been completed, and work is set to commence on April 15.

He maintained that there is no shortage of funds, but the timely availability of land is crucial. He appealed to the people of the state to cooperate in providing land for road construction, as land availability remains the biggest challenge.

He also assured that strict quality standards will be maintained in all construction work, and any contractor compromising on quality will face stringent action, including blacklisting.

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