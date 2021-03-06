Home / Cities / In poll-pact agreement, AIADMK allots 20 assembly seats to BJP
cities

In poll-pact agreement, AIADMK allots 20 assembly seats to BJP

The AIADMK has already allotted 23 seats to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and talks with other parties in the alliance are underway.
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:52 AM IST
The ruling AIADMK and the BJP on Friday night signed the poll pact agreement.

Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has allotted 20 assembly seats and a Lok Sabha by-poll seat in Kanyakumari to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per the poll pact agreement signed between the two parties on Friday night.

The agreement was signed by AIADMK party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami along with Tamil Nadu BJP state president L Murugan and state election in-charge CT Ravi. The AIADMK will work for the BJP candidate in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, the release said.

Also read: Congress will fight for respectable number of seats from DMK - Veerappa Moily

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai: Bank staff dupes 73-year-old, flees with 1.3 crore

After IndiGo, SpiceJet opts for electric taxiing to save fuel

Elgar Parishad 2021: Sharjeel Usmani moves Bombay HC to quash FIR

Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut refutes allegations by Kalina woman

The seat fell vacant after Congress MP H Vasanthakumar passed away due to Covid-19 last year. In the 2019 parliamentary polls, BJP veteran Pon Radhakrishnan lost to H Vasanthakumar.

The list of constituencies is yet to be decided for the 234 assembly seats and the lone by-poll seat in a single phase on April 6.

The AIADMK has already allotted 23 seats to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and talks with other parties in the alliance are underway.

The party also released its first list of six candidates on Friday which included Palaniswami and Paneerselvam who are seeking to be re-elected from the stronghold constituencies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiadmk bjp tamil nadu assembly elections
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP