In term's last budget, AIADMK complains of reduced share from Centre

Tamil Nadu’s deputy chief minister O Paneerselvam, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented a revenue deficit interim budget on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly polls in April-May. Tamil Nadu's debt, which is at ₹4.87 lakh crore currently, is likely to go up to ₹5.7 lakh crore. The state finance secretary S Krishnan in a post-budget conference said that the debt situation is within permissible limits.

Paneerselvam’s ruling AIADMK complained that the central government, led by their ally the BJP, delayed payments to the state and also alleged a decrease in shares to the state. He also stated that the share of central taxes for Tamil Nadu, which had been indicated in the Union Budget 2020-21 at ₹32,849.34 crore, has been reduced to ₹23,039.46 crore in the revised estimates of 2020-21.

He cited the 15th Finance Commission’s report which noted that there is an increasing trend of levy of cesses and surcharges by the Central government, which grew from 10.4 per cent in 2011-12 to 20.3 per cent in the received estimates 2019-20, do not form part of the divisible pool of taxes.

“It has not made any categorical recommendation of merging cesses and surcharges in the basic rate of tax or of including them in the divisible pool as demanded by the many states including Tamil Nadu, which is very disappointing,” Paneerselvam said, reiterating his appeal.

The finance minister also specified that the Commission has recommended state-specific grants of ₹4,784 crore as performance-based incentives to Tamil Nadu for specific sectors including health, education, judiciary and statistics.

Also read: India’s hasn’t changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions

Following Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union budget presentation on the same, he urged the centre “not to utilise the 15th Finance Commission recommended grants to substitute their share of funding for Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes. This would be a major deviation from past practice.”

Paneerselvam said that though the revenue to the Centre on various levies on petrol and diesel saw a growth of 48 per cent from April-November, 2020 over the same period in 2019, Tamil Nadu received 39.40 per cent less in the share. He said that he ‘personally urged’ Sitharaman in the pre-Budget meeting held on January 18 that all cesses and surcharges should be merged with the basic rate of tax “so that the states receive their due share as devolution from the central taxes.” Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami also raised the issue with the centre. “Despite this...the agricultural infrastructure development cess has been levied by further reducing the basic excise duty on petrol and diesel,” he said.

In a budget speech that ran for more than two hours, Paneerselvam reiterated his government’s achievements, proposals and projects and rolled out new works. Computer science subject will be taught to students from class 6 to 10. ₹13,352 crore was spent to bring Covid-19 under control. 5,478 crore has been allocated for higher education while 21,218 crore was allocated for rural development. Healthcare received 19,420 crore. 11 new fire stations and the upgradation of the Sivakasi Fire and Rescue Station has been announced. ₹1,437.82 crore has been provided for “administration of justice”, which includes 289.78 crore for the construction of new court buildings.

Tamil Nadu is expected to register a positive growth rate of 2.02 per cent against India’s negative growth rate of 7.7 per cent in 2020-21, he said.

Following the chief minister’s announcement in the assembly in February, crop loans worth ₹12,110 crore owed to co-operative banks by 16,43,347 farmers were waived. A provision of 5,000 crore was announced for the scheme. “It is ambiguous if they will clear all loans,” said political analyst Maalan Narayanan. “Though it was meant to be a vote on account, the budget was elaborate initiating new projects. There is impropriety on that; what if the government doesn’t return. What happens to these works?”

Paneerselvam expressed confidence in the House that the government will return to complete works. “Tamil Nadu people will trust only a government headed by Edappadi Palaniswami,” he said in his concluding remarks.

Opposition DMK and Congress MLAs walked out after the speaker did not allow them permission to raise issues at the start of the budget. Tamimun Ansari of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) cycled his way to the budget session condemning the fuel price rise. “Before the election, knowing that the works cannot be finished, they have floated tender for more than forty-thousand crores and emptied state coffers,” DMK Duraimurugan told reporters.

Assembly will reconvene next on February 25 until February 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON