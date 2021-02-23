India’s hasn’t changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions: Officials
- India will continue to closely watch China’s next steps along the Line of Actual Control and will not rush to lift restrictions on investments from Bejing
India is not considering any proposal to allow any Chinese company to invest in India, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday, rebutting reports that New Delhi could clear 45 investment proposals from China. The report came against the backdrop of easing of tensions due to disengagement at Pangong Tso, one of the many friction points between troops of the two countries over the last nine months.
“This report is factually incorrect. The government has not cleared investment from China at any level. There is no such proposal either,” the official said, pointing to a Reuters report that indicated that New Delhi was set to clear 45 investment proposals from China.
The government has only cleared three foreign investment proposals from Hong Kong. Two of these are investments from Japanese companies, the third is a Non-Resident Indian group, the official said.
Also Read: Indian officials explain why buzz around Prez Xi’s India visit is misplaced
A foreign ministry official said any suggestion that New Delhi was ready to abruptly change its stand on foreign investment from China was grounded in an inadequate appreciation of New Delhi’s position on the border friction in the Ladakh sector.
India has always maintained that peace and tranquillity at the border is a prerequisite for developing bilateral relations. The two countries have taken early steps to restore normalcy at the Ladakh border but they need to travel some distance between status quo ante is restored.
New Delhi had last year responded to China’s aggressive manoeuvres in Ladakh by erecting barriers to the flow of investment from countries that share land borders with India and made it mandatory for companies based in these countries to get special approvals to get government contracts.
Of the three proposals of companies based in Hong Kong that have been cleared includes Nippon paints headquartered in Japan. The foreign investors proposing investment, in this case, include Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, Japan, Nipsea International Limited, Hong Kong - it is a 100% subsidiary of Nipsea Holdings International Limited whose ultimate beneficial owners are, among others, the Goh family who are citizens of Singapore, Netherlands and Australia; and FraserHong Kong.
Another FDI proposal, which is cleared is of Citizen Watches (India) Private Limited which is 100%held by Citizen Watches Company Limited, Japan.
The third FDI proposal relates to Netplay Sports Private Limited, which is involved in sports, amusement and recreation activities. The foreign investors, in this case, include Allshores Capital Limited, Hong Kong owned by 2 NRIs, Sandeep Singh and Ashwin Mehta; and Rajeev Leekha, also an NRI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre signs $304 million pact with AIIB for power transmission network in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protest in Odisha assembly against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More pvt hospitals to be utilised for increasing vaccination coverage: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t address Supreme Court judges as ‘Your Honour’: CJI to petitioner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s hasn’t changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions
- India will continue to closely watch China’s next steps along the Line of Actual Control and will not rush to lift restrictions on investments from Bejing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MoD clears defence buys worth ₹13,700 cr, including 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks
- The order for the tanks could be placed with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) this year, with five tanks to be delivered within 30 months of the signing of the contract.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Deshmukh says sale of Coronil will not be allowed without certification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government says 2 new variants not behind Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India commences supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa under Covax facility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai's daily Covid-19 infection tally falls to 643, Maha witnesses spike
- Maharashtra witnessed a slight increase in the tally of daily infections on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Savitri, Maharaj becomes second leopard at SGNP to get radio collar
- The exercise is part of the first phase of leopard radio-collaring work being carried out at SGNP to track and understand the animal’s movement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India allows use of airspace by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's special aircraft
- India’s decision to allow the special flight to use its airspace was in marked contrast to Pakistan’s actions in 2019, when Islamabad denied permission for the use of Pakistani airspace by three Indian VVIP flights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Doosri Indira Gandhi': Priyanka greeted by supporter in Vrindavan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thank you Gujarat', tweets PM with BJP set to retain power in 6 civic bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit didn’t call for violence, says judge who ordered Disha Ravi release
- Delhi judge Dharmendra Rana's order said "the offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox