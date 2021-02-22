IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India to clear 45 investments from China, likely to include Great Wall, SAIC: Report
About 150 investment proposals from China worth more than $2 billion were stuck in the pipeline.(HT)
About 150 investment proposals from China worth more than $2 billion were stuck in the pipeline.(HT)
india news

India to clear 45 investments from China, likely to include Great Wall, SAIC: Report

Two government sources who have seen the list said most of the 45 proposals set for early approvals are in the manufacturing sector.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:31 PM IST

India is set to clear 45 investment proposals from China, which are likely to include those from Great Wall Motor and SAIC Motor Corp, government and industry sources told Reuters, as military tensions between the two countries ease at the disputed border.

The proposals have been held up since last year after India tightened controls on Chinese investment in the country in retaliation against alleged Chinese troop incursions in the western Himalayan region. China blamed Indian troops for the standoff.

About 150 investment proposals from China worth more than $2 billion were stuck in the pipeline. Companies from Japan and the U.S. routing investment through Hong Kong were also caught in the cross-fire as an inter-ministerial panel led by the interior ministry increased scrutiny of such proposals.

A federal Home (Interior) Ministry spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on the proposals to be cleared.

Two government sources who have seen the list said most of the 45 proposals set for early approvals are in the manufacturing sector, which is considered non-sensitive in terms of national security.

The sources did not elaborate but two other government officials and two industry sources who are privy to the process said proposals from Great Wall and SAIC are likely to be on the list.

Great Wall and General Motors (GM) made a joint proposal last year seeking consent for the Chinese automaker to purchase the U.S. company's car plant in India, in a deal expected to be valued at around $250-$300 million.

Great Wall, which plans to invest $1 billion in India over the next few years, said earlier that establishing operations in the country is a key part of its global strategy. It had planned to start selling cars in India from this year, and was also mulling bringing in electric vehicles.

Great Wall said it continues to seek relevant approvals and investment clearances.

"Should we be granted all relevant approvals, we will push all work forward in India, abiding by the laws and rules laid down by the Indian government," a company spokesman said.

A GM spokesman added: "We continue to seek all relevant approvals to support the transaction."

SAIC, which started selling cars in India in 2019 under its British brand MG Motor, has invested around $400 million of the nearly $650 million it has committed to India and would need approval to bring more investment.

SAIC's India unit did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The change in the Indian government's stance follows an improvement in the border situation. Troops who were in eyeball to eyeball confrontation in territory claimed by both sides have been withdrawn, the two countries announced on Sunday.

The plan going forward is to split up over 150 proposed Chinese investments into three categories depending on the risk to national security, the sources said.

Sectors such as automobiles, electronics, chemicals and textiles are seen as non-sensitive whereas those involving data and finance are deemed sensitive, consultants and lawyers have said.

Proposals from non-sensitive sectors will be approved faster, while those seen as "sensitive" will be reviewed later, one of the government sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india china ties
Close
Disha Ravi was presented in court on Monday after her three-day judicial custody ended.(Reuters Photo)
Disha Ravi was presented in court on Monday after her three-day judicial custody ended.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Toolkit case: Delhi Police seek another 5-day custody of Disha Ravi

By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Ravi's bail plea is already pending before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, who is expected to pass an order on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has been witnessing a rise in the active coronavirus caseload over the past few days(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
India has been witnessing a rise in the active coronavirus caseload over the past few days(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

MP, Chattisgarh witness spike in daily cases of Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • India’s Covid-19 tally hit the grim milestone on Monday by surpassing the 11 million mark, according to the data released by the health ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead at a hotel in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:42 PM IST
More details awaited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of a Congress rally
File photo of a Congress rally
india news

MP, Karnataka before Puducherry: How Congress lost govts in 2 other states

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The Puducherry government’s collapse on Monday means that the Congress has lost three governments in three straight years before completing their full terms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, India - Nov. 10, 2020: A passenger arriving at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport amid heavy smog in the early morning hours, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
New Delhi, India - Nov. 10, 2020: A passenger arriving at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport amid heavy smog in the early morning hours, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Arriving passengers to be tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR at Delhi airport

By Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:33 PM IST
As per the SOP given by the ministry of health and family welfare dated February 17, passengers from these high-risk countries can get their tests done at the airport before proceeding for home quarantine
READ FULL STORY
Close
About 150 investment proposals from China worth more than $2 billion were stuck in the pipeline.(HT)
About 150 investment proposals from China worth more than $2 billion were stuck in the pipeline.(HT)
india news

India to clear 45 investments from China: Report

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Two government sources who have seen the list said most of the 45 proposals set for early approvals are in the manufacturing sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a statement issued on Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said, “Being Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country."(PTI)
In a statement issued on Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said, “Being Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country."(PTI)
india news

IMA 'shocked' on Patanjali’s claim on Coronil, seeks health minister's response

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved had on February 19 said that the Coronil tablet had received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting Covid-19 treatment as per the World Health Organization's certification scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP has launched a series of attacks on Congress as well as the BJP over the past few days. It criticized the Congress following its government's fall in Puducherry. (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
AAP has launched a series of attacks on Congress as well as the BJP over the past few days. It criticized the Congress following its government's fall in Puducherry. (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
india news

AAP takes a jab at Congress over Puducherry floor test

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • AAP has not only stepped up its attack on Congress but also on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and finance minister Suresh Khanna at Vidhan Bhavan ahead of presentation of budget on Monday.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and finance minister Suresh Khanna at Vidhan Bhavan ahead of presentation of budget on Monday.
india news

UP govt doles out thousands of crores on expressways in budget 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Apart from this, the state government also allocated 1,326 crore for Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail and 100 crore each for constructing metro network in Gorakhpur and Varanasi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel investigate the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening near Baburaha village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. (HT_PRINT)
Police personnel investigate the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening near Baburaha village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. (HT_PRINT)
india news

Unnao case: FIR against 8 Twitter handles for 'fake news'

PTI, Unnao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The FIR has been lodged for propagating "fake and misleading news" regarding the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The civic body had fined 16,154 people on Saturday for not wearing masks at public places in the city.(PTI file photo)
The civic body had fined 16,154 people on Saturday for not wearing masks at public places in the city.(PTI file photo)
india news

Parents of bride, groom booked in Mumbai for violating Covid-19 norms

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The first information report (FIR) was also registered against Chhedanagar Gymkhana for violating the safety protocol of the wedding ceremonies during the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Goa DJ arrested for post on Maratha king Shivaji

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Late last week, the group was stopped by police from holding a rally as it did not have prior permission from the north Goa collector. Noronha’s comment was found below a post which broke the news of the rally being stopped
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chidambaram is facing several criminal cases related to the Aircel-Maxis deal. (PTI File Photo )
Chidambaram is facing several criminal cases related to the Aircel-Maxis deal. (PTI File Photo )
india news

SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, tells him to deposit Rs2 crore

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:33 PM IST
The top court said the amount be deposited in a nationalised bank and allowed Chidambaram to travel for six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People get tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Maharashtra. (Reuters)
People get tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Maharashtra. (Reuters)
india news

Schools, colleges to remain shut in Nagpur till March 7 amid Covid-19 spike

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Main markets will also remain shut on weekends. Hotels and restaurants will run with 50% capacity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi for ridiculing MGNREGA

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:38 PM IST
PM Modi had in 2015 described the rural employment scheme MGNREGA as 'living monument of United Progressive Alliances’ failures’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP