‘In these time of crisis, people are realising importance of PF savings’

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 01:00 IST

Working as senior social security assistant with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ludhiana, 35-year-old Hardeep Singh believes that despite monthly provident fund (PF) deposit being crucial in emergency and old age, many still don’t get themselves covered under the scheme and put themselves at risk.

However, the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has made many realise the importance of PF savings, said Singh, who travels from Mandi Mullanpur to EPFO office in Shyam Nagar here for his shift, albeit bearing with a challenging commute amid the curfew.

“As the government is now accepting advance claims in the wake of financial difficulties faced by people due to the lockdown, people are now digging into their PF savings,” said Singh, who stays occupied with disbursing the rising number of advance PF claims under Covid-19 category.

“The EPFO department is working tirelessly to ensure claims and pensions are reaching the applicants in distress without any delay,” he added.

Singh said he takes every precaution to keep himself and his family safe amid the outbreak. “It’s my responsibility to ensure that my parents, wife and two kids are safe and healthy, so I take all preventive measures while going out and on duty. I carry a hand sanitiser, wear gloves and mask when I am out and clean myself and change into clean clothes before meeting my family,” he said.