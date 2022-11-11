Incessant Chennai rain fails to deter couple ready to tie the knot. Watch

The incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Friday caused massive inconvenience to people across the state capital. It also turned out to be quite a dampener for a couple who were all ready to tie the knot. A video shared by news agency ANI showed a bride and a groom, drenched in rain, walking under an umbrella on the waterlogged roads in Chennai's Pulianthope area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even amid the downpour, the couple seemed delighted - wearing smiles on their faces - as they entered a temple, which was also water-logged. “Temple is waterlogged and we have got wet, I appeal (to the) government to take steps to at least clear the temple premises and other public areas,” said the groom to ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the news agency, five weddings, which were scheduled months ago, were supposed to take place here-at Anjineyar temple today, but had to be delayed due to the rainfall. As a result, soaked in rainwater, the couples lined up waiting for the ceremonies to commence at the temple.

Also Read| PM Modi presents honorary doctorate to music maestro Ilayaraja | Watch

The capital's roads were inundated following continuous rain, lashing parts of the state for the past 12 hours. Vehicles were seen moving on the flooded roads as commuters rode wearing raincoats.

Schools and colleges in several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Villupuram, have been temporarily closed.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rain over the Southern peninsular region till Sunday due to a low-pressure system formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka. Several areas of Chennai, as well as the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet, have received heavy rain as a result of the low pressure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)