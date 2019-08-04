‘Reading Mela’ in UP schools on I-Day

lucknow

To inculcate the habit of reading among students at a young age, the Basic Education Department is organizing a ‘Reading Mela’ on Independence Day across the state.

Besides, primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh have also been directed to establish reading corners on their campus where five to six children could sit and read books of their choice, said a circular by the department.

In the circular, the schools have also been asked to rope in parents of students for participation in this programme. “Besides children, their parents should be involved in reading, storytelling, and poetry reciting,” said Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh, director, basic education in the circular.

“Children and their parents should also be honored in a bid to encourage them. Aim of holding reading fair is to inculcate reading habits among children. It will also help them to read something other than the routine syllabus and improve their ability of storytelling and discussion,” read the circular.

Other activities that would be held on Independence Day would include role-playing, poetry reciting, storytelling, group reading, and picture story. “Children should be divided into the small groups and asked to read some stories relating to Independence Day and act on some scenes,” he said.

An official added, “Reading habit should be inculcated amongst students. Children should also read their syllabus but there is so much else to read.”

Alpa Nigam, head teacher of Primary School Tilauli, Sardar Nagar, Gorakhpur said the staff is gathering reading material from books, magazines and newspapers. “We have also downloaded e-magazines and reading material. The school has access to Kindle,” she said, adding, “Reading material is been collected as per the reading level of children.”

Assistant teacher of English medium Model School, Kamalpur, Meerut Yatika Pundir said, “Efforts are on to prepare children for role-playing. Focus is on easy language literature so that children could enjoy it.”

UP has 1.59 lakh primary and upper primary schools where 1.54 crore students are enrolled.

