India Junior International Grand Prix 2019: How Malaysian coach plot downfall of Meiraba

Pune: Before entering the final, Manipur’s Meiraba Luwang had defeated three Malaysian players, but minor errors in the final denied him title as Ken Yon Ong walked home with 13-21, 21-19, 23-21 victory during the India Junior International Grand Prix at Modern Sports Complex on Sunday.

The tournament organised in memory of Late Sushant Chipalkatti saw the longest final of the day as Meiraba and Ken fought for an hour and seven minutes before the latter pulled out victory.

Ken was 18-20 before he managed to pull out a 23-21 victory in the decider.

“I observed his (Meiraba) game as he defeated three of my players. I explained to Ken how to face him,” said Muhammad Hazwin Bin Jamaluddin, coach of Ken.

“I advised him to defend first and attack when he was down after the first game,” said Jamaluddin.

For second seeded Meiraba, it was a perfect start to the final as he took the first game 21-13 in just 16 minutes, but things started to become difficult once Ken changed his style of play.

“I told him to change his game’s strategy. Overall, he is an average player and plays all the shots,” added Jamaluddin.

The game looked in control for Meiraba till the score line was 7-7 in the second game, before the Malaysian launched his comeback.

Ken was not good at net play, but improved in the second game. Meiraba rushed on his points and made things harder.

“It was moments where he needed to control his shots, but failed to do so,” said Romesh Luwang, father of Meiraba and his coach.

Meiraba was also playing his sixth tournament on the trot without a break. “He was tired. Players should take rest between tournaments. Today, in the final, he cou;d not excel in the dying moments,” Romesh said.

The Manipur shuttler will be participating in the Dubai Junior International Series.

Results:

Women: 1-Benyapa Aimsaard (Tha) bt 2-Riko Gunji (Jpn) 21-19, 18-21, 23-21

Doubles: 3-Kaho Osawa and Hinata Suzuki (Jpn) bt 1-Pornpicha Choeikeewong and Pornnicha Suwatnodom (Tha) 13-21, 21-15, 21-14

Men: Ken Yon Ong (Mas) bt 2-Meiraba Luwang (Ind) 13-21, 21-19, 23-21

Doubles: 5-Jhy Dar Ooi and Roy King Yap (Mas) bt 3-Takuma Kawamota and Tsubasa Kawamura (Jpn) 17-21, 21-16, 23-21

Mixed doubles: 2-Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Benyapa Aimsaard (Tha) bt Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto (Ind) 21-12, 20-22, 22-20

