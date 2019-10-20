Indo-Maldives joint military exercise Ekuverin– 2019 concludes

cities

Indo-Maldives joint exercise ‘Ex Ekuverin – 2019’ culminated on Sunday, with an impressive closing ceremony held at Foreign Training Node, Aundh military station in the city. The 14-day joint training commenced on October 7. It included joint training of the contingents in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in the semi-urban environment under the UN mandate, developing interoperability and cohesion between both the contingents.

As part of validation exercise held on Sunday troops of both the armies carried out specialised joint counter-terrorist operations which were witnessed by dignitaries of both the armies. The validation exercise was reviewed by Major General JJ Mathews of the Indian Army in the presence of senior Army officers of both the participating countries. The Maldivian side was represented by Brigadier General Wais Waheed. The exercise concluded on October 20 with a ceremonial closing ceremony.

During the exercise, the troops shared best practices being followed by both nations in varied terrain. The exercise provided an opportunity to both the armies for greater understanding and strengthening mutual trust and cooperation.

