2-year-old boy in MP rescued after father abandoned him, killed mother: Police

Madhya Pradesh police rescued a two-year-old boy on Sunday in Raisen district after his father allegedly murdered his mother and abandoned him near a drain in a forest.

The accused confessed to abandoning his son. (Representative Image/iStock)

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The accused, Rajendra Ahirwar, 25, of Hinotiya Pachori village, allegedly killed his wife on Saturday during a domestic dispute by crushing her head with a stone. He then fled with his son, leaving him near a drain in the Begumganj forest area.

The child was rescued 12 hours later, around 1.5km from the drain, which the police believe the boy covered on foot.

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Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Sonali Gupta said, “Information was received within the Haidargarh police station area. At 9pm, Haidargarh police alerted Begumganj police about the child’s disappearance. Acting swiftly, a case was registered under section 103 (murder) and section 137(2) (abduction) of the BNS [Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita], and an investigation was launched.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ahirwar was arrested soon after and confessed to abandoning his son. A 12-hour-long search operation was conducted across the forest and nearby areas, leading to the child’s recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahirwar was arrested soon after and confessed to abandoning his son. A 12-hour-long search operation was conducted across the forest and nearby areas, leading to the child’s recovery. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The boy was examined at Begumganj hospital and found to be in good health. He has been handed over to his family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boy was examined at Begumganj hospital and found to be in good health. He has been handed over to his family members. {{/usCountry}}

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