Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / 7 temporary staff of Indore civic body sacked for dumping Ganesh's idols in pond
indore news

7 temporary staff of Indore civic body sacked for dumping Ganesh's idols in pond

Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal terminated the services of seven temporary employees following the incident which occurred at the Jawahar Tekri pond, the official said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Pratibha Pal said the IMC had collected idols of Lord Ganesh from various centres on the last day of the ten-day festival on Sunday for immersion at the select water sources.(PTI file photo. Representative image)

 The Indore Municipal Corporation on Monday terminated services of seven temporary workers after a video clip showed them dumping idols of Lord Ganesh in a pond in an objectionable manner that caused outrage, an official said. 

Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal terminated the services of seven temporary employees following the incident which occurred at the Jawahar Tekri pond, the official said. He said the IMC had collected idols of Lord Ganesh from various centres on the last day of the ten-day festival on Sunday for immersion at the select water sources. 

After the video clip went viral, several social media users expressed their anger and hurt. Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh also said in a tweet that he has directed officials to take action in this incident. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ruckus at Indore pub over ‘obscenity’ in a fashion show; cops arrest 3 organisers

Indore woman in viral dance video booked for public nuisance, say police

Over 1,000 children in Indore district suffer from acute malnutrition: Report

Indore hospital conducts rare liver transplant. Here's all about the condition
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP