Amid Omicron scare, Indore authorities looking for 100 foreign returnees

According to officials, 30.82 lakh eligible people in Indore have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
According to officials, 30.82 lakh eligible people in Indore have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.(File Photo)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore are looking for 100 people who returned from abroad in the past one month. With the concerns around Omicron leading to Centre revising its guidelines and putting in place stringent checking, the authorities have intensified their search.

Some of these returnees were tested and none of the samples were found to be infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr B S Saitya said on Wednesday that in total, 150 people returned to Indore from abroad in the last one month.

"So far, we have traced 50 people, out of about 150 who have returned home in Indore from abroad during last one month. Samples of the 50 traced persons were tested and none of them were found to be infected with Covid-19," Drd Saitya was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“We are searching for the remaining 100 people so that their samples can also be collected and tested," he added.

Indore collector Manish Singh asked the industrial and business establishments in the district to ensure that all their employees get the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine within the stipulated period, failing which an FIR will be registered against the employers concerned under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Singh said the district administration is currently sealing such establishments, where the employees have not received a second dose of the vaccine in the stipulated time limit.

According to officials, 30.82 lakh eligible people in Indore have received their first dose of the vaccine while 24.87 lakh of them have been administered both the jabs. Officials said that about 3.25 lakh people in the district have not turned up for the second dose even after the time limit elapsed.

