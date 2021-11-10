Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / BJP MLA in MP stages sit-in, says collector not meeting him for being dalit
indore news

BJP MLA in MP stages sit-in, says collector not meeting him for being dalit

According to the BJP MLA, he was waiting to meet the collectorate since 5pm.
BJP flags at party head quarter in New Delhi.(HT Representative Photo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 06:21 PM IST
ANI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

BJP MLA Rajesh Prajapati sat on a dharna outside the residence of the District Collector in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday night alleging that the latter is not meeting him as he is a Dalit.

According to the BJP MLA, he was waiting to meet the collectorate since 5pm.

"I want to meet him regarding some issues of my constituency but he is avoiding me. He is meeting others but not me. Why a Dalit MLA is not being heard," Prajapati said.

Rajesh Prajapati represents the Chandla Assembly constituency. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhatarpur district madhya pradesh
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP