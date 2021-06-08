Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Black fungus: Indore hospital stops administering lyophilised Amphotericin B injections after complaints of side effects

Some patients started experiencing side effects when they were administered lyophilised Amphotericin B injections. After this, the hospital administration decided not to give these injections anymore
ANI | , Indore
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:10 PM IST
the state government had sent three thousand vials of lyophilised Amphotericin B injections to MGM Medical College for the treatment of black fungus patients (PTI Photo) (PTI)

A government hospital in Indore has stopped administering lyophilised Amphotericin B injections to black fungus patients after some of them who received the shots started experiencing side effects.

Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, Indore, adding that the hospital is now using liposomal Amphotericin B injections to treat such patients.

Dr Dixit stated that a few days ago, the state government had sent three thousand vials of lyophilised Amphotericin B injections to MGM Medical College for the treatment of black fungus patients. "But as patients were witnessing side effects, the government hospital has stopped using the injections for the treatment of the post-COVID complication," he said.

According to Dr Dixit, some patients started experiencing side effects when they were administered lyophilised Amphotericin B injections. After this, the hospital administration decided not to give these injections anymore, he said.

"Lyophilised Amphotericin B injection is very cheap and has been given to patients for years. Around 30 to 70 percent of patients experience side effects when administered the injection, which mainly includes chills, which is not a matter of concern, but still, we have stopped using it. Now we are only giving liposomal Amphotericin B injections to the patients, of which we are getting sufficient quantities."

The Madhya Pradesh government had decided to buy 25,000 lyophilised injections from a company based in Himachal Pradesh, out of which 12,000 injections were brought a few days ago by Indore special aircraft.

Out of these 12,000 injections, 3,000 injections were given to MGM Medical College while the rest were sent to other districts of the state.

