Home / Cities / Indore News / Covid-19: Cases registered over unauthorised weddings in Indore
indore news

Covid-19: Cases registered over unauthorised weddings in Indore

Cases were registered against respective families under IPC sections 188 (disobeying an order of a government official) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)
PTI | , Indore
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Indore is among the districts worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the administration has imposed `Janata Curfew' till April 30, prohibiting any kind of functions.(AP representative image)

Two cases have been registered in the district for the organisation of weddings without permission, police said on Wednesday.

Indore is among the districts worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the administration has imposed `Janata Curfew' till April 30, prohibiting any kind of functions.

On receiving information that weddings were taking place without permission, police raided two venues in suburban Rau area on Tuesday.

"At both the venues, when our teams reached, the family members fled. We seized tents, lights, chairs, etc," said local police station in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi.

Cases were registered against respective families under IPC sections 188 (disobeying an order of a government official) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the official said.

People are also vigilant and post marriage invites or photos of weddings on social media to alert the administration.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Manish Kapooria said several families have postponed marriages, but there are also cases of wedding rituals being conducted at home in the presence of close relatives.

Two cases have been registered in the district for the organisation of weddings without permission, police said on Wednesday.

Indore is among the districts worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the administration has imposed `Janata Curfew' till April 30, prohibiting any kind of functions.

On receiving information that weddings were taking place without permission, police raided two venues in suburban Rau area on Tuesday.

"At both the venues, when our teams reached, the family members fled. We seized tents, lights, chairs, etc," said local police station in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi.

Cases were registered against respective families under IPC sections 188 (disobeying an order of a government official) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the official said.

People are also vigilant and post marriage invites or photos of weddings on social media to alert the administration.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Manish Kapooria said several families have postponed marriages, but there are also cases of wedding rituals being conducted at home in the presence of close relatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh indore coronavirus janta curfew
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP