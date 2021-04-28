Covid-19: Cases registered over unauthorised weddings in Indore

Two cases have been registered in the district for the organisation of weddings without permission, police said on Wednesday.

Indore is among the districts worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the administration has imposed `Janata Curfew' till April 30, prohibiting any kind of functions.

On receiving information that weddings were taking place without permission, police raided two venues in suburban Rau area on Tuesday.

"At both the venues, when our teams reached, the family members fled. We seized tents, lights, chairs, etc," said local police station in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi.

Cases were registered against respective families under IPC sections 188 (disobeying an order of a government official) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the official said.

People are also vigilant and post marriage invites or photos of weddings on social media to alert the administration.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Manish Kapooria said several families have postponed marriages, but there are also cases of wedding rituals being conducted at home in the presence of close relatives.

