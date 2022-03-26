Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Digvijaya Singh awarded one-year jail term in case of clash with BJYM workers, gets bail

The court later granted bail to all the convicts on a surety of ₹25,000 each. Judge Mukesh Nath convicted Singh and former Ujjain MP Premchand Guddu under Indian Penal Code sections 325 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 109 (abetment to assault).
Published on Mar 26, 2022 11:14 PM IST
A court in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday sentenced six people including Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to one year's rigorous imprisonment in a case related to a clash with protesting workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in 2011. 

The court also imposed a fine of 5,000 each on the convicts. After getting bail, Singh told reporters that he will appeal against the conviction. "My name was not even mentioned as accused in the original FIR. Police added my name to the list of accused under political pressure later," he alleged. Rahul Sharma, the lawyer of Singh and Guddu, said they were accused of instigating others to beat up BJYM activist Ritesh Khabia. "Prosecution documents show Khabia had injury to the right hand, but the fact is he had a broken bone in his left hand," he said. 

According to police, BJYM activists tried to show black flags to Singh on July 17, 2011, when his convoy was passing through Jiwajiganj area of Ujjain, which led to a clash. 

