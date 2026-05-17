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Fire erupts in AC coach of Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in MP's Ratlam; no casualties

Fire erupts in AC coach of Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in MP's Ratlam; no casualties

Published on: May 17, 2026 10:58 am IST
PTI |
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Ratlam/Kota, A fire broke out in an air-conditioned coach of a Rajdhani Express heading from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday morning, railway officials said.

Fire erupts in AC coach of Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in MP's Ratlam; no casualties

The coach, carrying as many as 68 passengers, was evacuated within 15 minutes, and there were no casualties, they said, adding the schedules of several other trains were affected due to the incident.

The blaze erupted at 5.15 am in the B-1 coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express , West Central Railway's Chief Public Relation Officer Harshit Shrivastava told PTI over the phone.

The train had departed from Ratlam Junction at around 3.45 am.

The incident occurred between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division of the railways, PRO Mukesh Kumar of the Ratlam division said.

"All the passengers were deboarded from the affected coach in 15 minutes. The fire also damaged the second luggage-cum-guard van attached behind the B-1 coach," Shrivastava said.

Railway authorities also issued helpline numbers for passengers seeking information about train movements.

Ratlam Divisional Railway Manager Ajay Kumar Kalara was monitoring the situation. A relief train and a tower wagon were sent for rescue and restoration work, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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