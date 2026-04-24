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Flour lamps to curb pollution in Narmada in MP

Flour lamps to curb pollution in Narmada in MP

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 11:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Indore, In a bid to check rising pollution in the Narmada river, regarded as the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh, an initiative has been launched to provide lamps made of flour to devotees at the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, officials said on Friday.

Flour lamps to curb pollution in Narmada in MP

They said the effort seeks to combine religious faith with environmental conservation.

According to officials, under the tradition of offering lamps, many devotees float oil lamps in plastic bowls in the Narmada at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district, which leads to pollution and adversely affects aquatic life.

To address the issue, Vijaya Joshi, a resident of Mortakka village near Omkareshwar, formed a self-help group of women and started making lamps out of flour.

"Using flour lamps for offerings is helping reduce pollution in the Narmada. These lamps dissolve in water after use, and the flour is consumed by fish in the river," Joshi said.

The initiative is being seen as a small but practical step towards reducing pollution in the Narmada river.

It is the largest west-flowing river in the peninsula, passing through a rift valley, and acts as a crucial water source for irrigation in MP, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
narmada river indore pollution
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