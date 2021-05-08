Home / Cities / Indore News / Health dept workers call off protest against DM over ill-treatment, resume work
indore news

Health dept workers call off protest against DM over ill-treatment, resume work

"We have resolved our issue and have agreed to work together for the people of Indore," Indore District Magistrate Manish Singh said.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 06:39 AM IST
District Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said the health department workers called off their protest after a discussion with the District Magistrate.(HT Photo)

The health department workers in Indore including the District Health Officer resumed their duties on Friday after calling off their protest against the District Magistrate over his alleged ill-treatment.

"We have resolved our issue and have agreed to work together for the people of Indore," Indore District Magistrate Manish Singh said.

District Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said the health department workers called off their protest after a discussion with the District Magistrate. Notably, Gadaria had resigned from her duty over the alleged misbehaviour by Singh in public. She had demanded the removal of Singh from his post.

"Members of 14 associations accompanied me in this protest. I had resigned but after the discussion, we came to the conclusion of calling off the protest and resume our work. District Magistrate has said that he will be careful of the issue raised by us," Dr Purnima Gadaria told reporters.

The health department workers in Indore including the District Health Officer resumed their duties on Friday after calling off their protest against the District Magistrate over his alleged ill-treatment.

"We have resolved our issue and have agreed to work together for the people of Indore," Indore District Magistrate Manish Singh said.

District Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said the health department workers called off their protest after a discussion with the District Magistrate. Notably, Gadaria had resigned from her duty over the alleged misbehaviour by Singh in public. She had demanded the removal of Singh from his post.

"Members of 14 associations accompanied me in this protest. I had resigned but after the discussion, we came to the conclusion of calling off the protest and resume our work. District Magistrate has said that he will be careful of the issue raised by us," Dr Purnima Gadaria told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP