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Honeymoon murder case: Bail to accused Sonam leaves victim's family shocked; they seek CBI probe

Honeymoon murder case: Bail to accused Sonam leaves victim's family shocked; they seek CBI probe

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 09:06 pm IST
PTI |
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Indore, The family of slain Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi on Tuesday sought to know how his wife Sonam was granted bail by a court in Meghalaya despite she being the "mastermind" of his murder, and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Honeymoon murder case: Bail to accused Sonam leaves victim's family shocked; they seek CBI probe

Seeking justice, they said they will move the Meghalaya High Court against the lower court's decision to grant bail to Sonam.

Raja Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 last year during the couple's honeymoon, and his mutilated body was found on June 2 from a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. Sonam and several others, including her alleged boyfriend, were arrested in the case.

A court in Meghalaya on Tuesday granted bail to Sonam.

Talking to reporters, Raja's mother Uma, who was choked with emotion, said she couldn't understand how Sonam was granted bail despite being the "mastermind" of her son's murder.

"The Meghalaya Police thoroughly investigated the case over the past nine months, but it was beyond our understanding how the game suddenly changed in a month or two," she said.

In September last year, the Meghalaya Police submitted a 790-page chargesheet, naming eight people, including Sonam and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwah, as the accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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