News / Cities / Indore News / Indore 'bought' cleanliness survey: Ashneer Grover faces flak for remark

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 11, 2023 06:12 PM IST

Since 2016, the Centre's Swachh Survekshan has rated the Madhya Pradesh city as the cleanest in India.

Ashneer Grover is facing flak on social media after the BharatPe co-founder remarked at an event in the city that the reason it has been rated as India's cleanest city for six straight years is because it ‘bought’ the cleanliness survey.

A clip of his statement has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter); both Indore residents and Madhya Pradesh politicians have lashed out at the entrepreneur for his remark.

Since 2016, when the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) began the annual Swachh Survekshan, Indore has been rated as the cleanest city in the country.

What did Grover say?

Grover said: ""See, there is a concept, playing to the gallery, that is, wherever you go, praise it saying I have never seen such a nice city. Now the problem with me is that for three-four years I have heard that Indore is the cleanest city...you have bought the survey. It's a simple thing."

He then sought to clarify his comment, saying that not only chips packets, but construction material should also be seen as ‘filth.’

“You have construction going on everywhere in the city,” the ex-Shark Tank India judge stated.

Politicians, citizens react

Pushyamitra Bhargava, the Indore mayor, warned the business leader with legal action.

“He has insulted the hard work of the city's people and sanitation workers. We will take appropriate legal action and serve a notice for defamation,” Bhargava said.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, on the other hand, said that people like Grover have ‘trash in their brain.’

The entrepreneur-author, meanwhile, is yet to react to the mayor's ‘legal action’ warning.

(With PTI inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

