Home / Cities / Indore News / Indore set to have one more Covid-19 care centre amid rising infections
indore news

Indore set to have one more Covid-19 care centre amid rising infections

"We will isolate asymptomatic patients here. Their fooding, lodging, any other facilities will be catered free of cost," Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.
ANI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 06:19 PM IST
On Monday, the number of Covid-19 containment zones in the Indore district increased to 22.(HT Photo)

Amid the growing number of Covid-19 cases in Indore, the district administration and health department have started setting up one more Covid care centre in the city.

The centre is being built on Radha Swami Satsang Vyas's ground on Khandwa Road. Efforts are being made to complete the setting up of the centre in two days.

"We are making arrangements for 500 beds in the first phase. There will be 10 blocks, each comprising 50 beds. Every block will have a doctor, nurse and other medical staff members. In the second pase, we will increase the number of beds to 1000 and if need arises, we can even think of exceeding the number of beds to 2000," said Doctor Amit Malakar, Covid Nodal Officer.

"We will isolate asymptomatic patients here. Their fooding, lodging, any other facilities will be catered free of cost," Malakar added.

On Monday, the number of Covid-19 containment zones in the district increased to 22.

A day after the extension of the 60-hour lockdown in Indore till April 19, the district administration on Sunday had announced to impose a five-day-long corona-curfew in the municipal limits of Indore district.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indore: 22 Covid-19 containment zones set up, death toll crosses 1,000

Amid Mumbai lockdown talk, migrant movement seen on MP route

Indore lockdown: 3-hour relaxation to buy essentials, people visit markets

Indore's MGM Medical College new nodal centre for distribution of Remdesivir

India reported 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases, 97,168 discharges and 879 deaths on Monday. Madhya Pradesh is among the 10 states which accounted for 80.80 per cent of the new cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indore covid-19 coronavirus covid care centres
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP