Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.1 °C, check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on February 27, 2025, is 30.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.1 °C and 32.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:29 PM. Indore weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.62 °C and 33.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.1 °C and 32.97 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 93.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 30.70 Broken clouds March 1, 2025 31.55 Overcast clouds March 2, 2025 30.74 Scattered clouds March 3, 2025 30.56 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 31.20 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 30.45 Few clouds March 6, 2025 28.45 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.