Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of couple, children found; police recover suicide note

Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of couple, children found; police recover suicide note

indore news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 05:55 PM IST

Amit Yadav (35), was employed with a private telecom company. Suicide note revealed that the family was struggling to repay loan taken through online mode.

Prima facie, Yadav died of hanging while three others died of poisoning, an official said.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

A couple and their two children were found dead at their home in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. Police found a suicide note stating the head of the family was unable to repay the loan he had taken from a company through online mode, an official said.

Also Read| MP’s ghost nursing colleges: Degrees, but no students or training

While Amit Yadav (35), employed with a private telecom company, was found hanging, the bodies of his wife Tina (30), three-year-old daughter Yana and one-year-old son Divyansh were found lying on the floor in a room, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya.

"The door of Yadav's house was locked from inside and police had to break it open to gain entry inside," he said. Prima facie, Yadav died of hanging while three others died of poisoning, another official said.

The exact cause of their death will be known after postmortem, the official said. Yadav's family members returned to their Indore home on Monday night after visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in nearby Ujjain, he added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crime suicide indore madhya pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP