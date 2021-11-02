Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP leading on 1 LS, 3 assembly seats, show early trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in all the four seats in Madhya Pradesh where the counting of votes was underway, early trends showed at 10am. The counting of votes is underway for the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly seats of Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh.

According to updates, BJP candidate Sulochana Rawat was leading with 3,590 votes in Madhya Pradesh's Jobat assembly seat. From the Raigaon assembly seat, the BJP's Pratima Bagri assumed the lead with 269 votes, the latest trends further showed.

The by-elections in all the four constituencies in Madhya Pradesh was necessitated due to the demise of the sitting representatives. As many as 48 candidates are in the fray for the four seats.

In the bypolls on Saturday, 63.88% voter turnout was recorded in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency while Jobat, Prithvipur and Raigaon assembly seats recorded 55.30%, 78.14% and 69.01% turnout respectively.

While the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Raigaon assembly seat were previously with the ruling BJP, Jobat and Prithvipur were held by its arch-rival Congress. The two parties are also in a direct contest in other bypolls. Currently, the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority in the MP state assembly with 126 out of the 230 total seats while Congress holds 94 seats.

